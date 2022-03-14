Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $132,000 in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the third quarter worth $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bridgetown by 58.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bridgetown by 18.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

NASDAQ BTWN opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.