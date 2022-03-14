Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 7,656 Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevation Oncology were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $2.83 on Monday. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELEV. Wedbush cut their price target on Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

