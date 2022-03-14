Schwab Charitable Fund Has $271,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $310.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.19. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.13 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

