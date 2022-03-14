Schwab Charitable Fund Trims Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $255.97 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

