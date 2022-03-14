Scotiabank Boosts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$25.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

