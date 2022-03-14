Scotiabank Boosts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $64.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.16.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.