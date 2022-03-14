Scotiabank Cuts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$90.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNR. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Linamar from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar stock opened at C$51.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$68.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$48.99 and a 1 year high of C$87.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$72.55 per share, with a total value of C$3,627,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$18,137,500.

About Linamar (Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.