Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 80,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 11,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,908 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.