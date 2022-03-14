Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) PT Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 334.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

SEEL opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

