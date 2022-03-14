Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) PT Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 334.78% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
SEEL opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $6.60.
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.
