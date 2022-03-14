Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.80 and a beta of 1.47. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 134.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 3.8% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.