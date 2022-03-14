Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) versus Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) Critical Survey

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Generation Alpha’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 25.84 -$6.72 million N/A N/A Generation Alpha $1.28 million 0.01 -$570,000.00 ($0.02) -0.02

Generation Alpha has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sharing Economy International and Generation Alpha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Generation Alpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -72.93% Generation Alpha 78.96% -13.50% 143.69%

Summary

Generation Alpha beats Sharing Economy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Generation Alpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Alpha, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distribution of digital lighting equipment. It focuses on the research, design, and manufacturing of advanced, energy efficient indoor horticulture lighting, plant nutrient products, and ancillary equipment. The company was founded by Alan Lien and Alvin Hao on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Upland, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.