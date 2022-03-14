Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in February

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHMUY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Shimizu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shimizu stock remained flat at $$26.40 during midday trading on Monday. Shimizu has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Shimizu ( OTCMKTS:SHMUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Shimizu had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

