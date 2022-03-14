SHL Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) Declares $0.16 Dividend

SHL Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYCRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SYCRF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. SHL has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.33.
SHL Company Profile (Get Rating)
