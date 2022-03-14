SHL Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) Declares $0.16 Dividend

SHL Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYCRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYCRF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. SHL has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

Syncora Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee, Inc It also provides other credit enhancement for debt obligations in the U.S. and international capital markets. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

