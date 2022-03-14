Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives C$2,068.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shopify stock traded down C$36.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$657.14. The stock had a trading volume of 267,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,788. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,095.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,591.31. Shopify has a one year low of C$654.69 and a one year high of C$2,228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 11.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total value of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,274.68. Also, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total value of C$130,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,415,431.29.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

