Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.47 ($0.60) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.09. The firm has a market cap of £32.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($307,914.05). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($177,587.58).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

