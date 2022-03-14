Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price target on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON CBOX opened at GBX 220 ($2.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. Cake Box has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 428 ($5.61). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 317.17. The firm has a market cap of £88 million and a P/E ratio of 17.74.

In other news, insider Alison Green acquired 6,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,520 ($26,886.79). Also, insider Jaswir Singh acquired 14,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($45,859.54).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

