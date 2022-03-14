Short Interest in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Increases By 127.3%

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCI stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

In related news, insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 660,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 60,385 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 179,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

