Short Interest in Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) Expands By 51.7%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $17,043,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Benson Hill by 746.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHIL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:BHIL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 702,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,888. Benson Hill has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

