Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Declines By 37.7%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
DCF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. 27,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,187. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
