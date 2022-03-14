Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Rises By 83.3%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (Get Rating)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

