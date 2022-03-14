Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Rises By 83.3%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (Get Rating)
