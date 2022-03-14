Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Expands By 145.8%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.3 days.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. Calian Group has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

