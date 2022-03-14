Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Grows By 46.5%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $124.67 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $97.56 and a 1 year high of $132.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 43.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,925,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 136,519 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 187,454 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

