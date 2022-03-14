Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Declines By 35.8%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 882,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the February 13th total of 1,374,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIAFF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

OTCMKTS:CIAFF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. 8,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,815. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

