Short Interest in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Drops By 37.5%

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DAOOU remained flat at $$10.05 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,780. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,020,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000.

