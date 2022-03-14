Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expands By 42.4%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 906,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DHI Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 125,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DHI Group by 875.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,158. DHI Group has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

