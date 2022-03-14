Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Rises By 36.4%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average is $163.89. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%.
