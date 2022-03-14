Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Rises By 36.4%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average is $163.89. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

