Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Drops By 38.4%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PFD stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 43,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,401. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

