Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Decreases By 61.6%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fuji Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Fuji Electric stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

