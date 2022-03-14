Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Decreases By 42.0%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GANX stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.36. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

