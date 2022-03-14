Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Drops By 47.0%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,293,800 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 21,305,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Geely Automobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 101,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,629. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

