Short Interest in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Rises By 47.6%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 13th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 565,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.34. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

