Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Expands By 83.6%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Gravity stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.46. 23,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,201. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.08. Gravity has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the third quarter worth $1,049,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gravity by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,808,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gravity by 51.2% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

