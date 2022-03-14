Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Decreases By 62.8%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the February 13th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MSMGF opened at $0.18 on Monday. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Grid Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

