Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Decreases By 62.8%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the February 13th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MSMGF opened at $0.18 on Monday. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.
