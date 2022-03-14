Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Decreases By 51.1%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the February 13th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:HUSN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,312. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Hudson Capital has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

