Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Decreases By 51.1%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the February 13th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:HUSN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,312. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Hudson Capital has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.90.
Hudson Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Capital (HUSN)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.