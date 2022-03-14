Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Drops By 29.5%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the February 13th total of 15,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,891,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,999,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.19. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

