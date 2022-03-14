Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Declines By 33.8%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

JFIN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,942. The company has a market cap of $106.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

