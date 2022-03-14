Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Increases By 77.3%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:KAIR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,803. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Kairos Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,350,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 481,678 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.