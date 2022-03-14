Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Decreases By 59.0%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the February 13th total of 633,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTRA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.