Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Decreases By 34.6%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,015.0 days.

Shares of LCCTF stock remained flat at $$2.77 during trading hours on Monday. L’Occitane International has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

