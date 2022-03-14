Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Decreases By 34.6%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,015.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LCCTF remained flat at $$2.77 during trading hours on Monday. L’Occitane International has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.
L’Occitane International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Occitane International (LCCTF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.