Short Interest in PetroShale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Declines By 48.0%

PetroShale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the February 13th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PetroShale in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get PetroShale alerts:

OTCMKTS PSHIF traded down 0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,880. PetroShale has a 1-year low of 0.14 and a 1-year high of 0.78.

PetroShale, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. The firm focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetroShale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroShale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.