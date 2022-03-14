Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Grows By 52.3%

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GZPFY remained flat at $$14.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Gazprom Neft PJSC provides oil and gas exploration services. The company operates through the following segments: Upstream; and Downstream. The Upstream segment (exploration and production) includes the following operations: exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas (including the results of joint ventures), and oil field services.

