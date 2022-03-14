Short Interest in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Expands By 45.6%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 578,800 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 397,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

SREV stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12.

SREV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 47,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $47,141.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,052,303 shares of company stock worth $1,126,692. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 14.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

