Short Interest in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Increases By 55.2%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the February 13th total of 6,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of SBSW traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.49. 8,588,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,568,000 after acquiring an additional 529,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 274,719 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

