Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Expands By 92.5%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.5 days.

Shares of Thales stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. Thales has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $131.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.30.

Get Thales alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THLEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thales from €100.00 ($108.70) to €125.00 ($135.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.