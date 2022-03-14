Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Declines By 34.2%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS TSYHY traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

