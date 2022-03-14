Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Declines By 34.2%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TSYHY traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

