Short Interest in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Drops By 45.4%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 13th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viveve Medical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIVE opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

