Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Silver Viper Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,594. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

About Silver Viper Minerals (Get Rating)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.