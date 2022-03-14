Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Silver Viper Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,594. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.
About Silver Viper Minerals (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.