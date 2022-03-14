SingularityNET Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $83.85 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00104973 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

