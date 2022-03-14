Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 109,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 303,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 63,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

